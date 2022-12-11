August 26, 1932-December 5, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Eugene C. “Gene” Harringa, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital.

Gene was born August 26, 1932, in Titonka, Iowa, son of Harm and Minnie Senne Harringa. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1956 after four years of service. He married Aurelia C. Heinrich October 28, 1956, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wellsburg.

He worked at John Deere for 27 years in sheet metal maintenance, retiring in 1992.

Gene was a member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, Waterloo. He was also a member of UAW Local 838, was active in the Boy Scouts and was a scout master.

He is survived by his wife, Aurelia of Cedar Falls; three sons, Tim (Joan) of Denver, IA, Dan of Omaha, NE, and Steve (Jami) Harringa of Olathe, KS; six grandchildren, Justin (Letania), Andy, Kelsey, Caleb, Carli, and Jacki; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and CJ; and several nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; and 10 siblings, John, Martha, Dick, Louise, Ilean, Lorraine, Leta, Harold, Marcella, and Berniece.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 16 at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Military honors will be conducted by Waterloo American Legion Post 138, Waterloo VFW Post 1623, and United States Navy funeral honor guard. Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 15 at Locke at Tower Park; also, for one hour prior to services at the church. A livestream of the service will be available on the St. Ansgar Lutheran Church Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or St. Ansgar Lutheran Church. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo; 319-233-3146.