Eugene A Bentley

(1929-2020)
Eugene Archie “Gene” Bentley, 91 of Evansdale died July 20, 2020 at NorthCrest Specialty Care, Waterloo of natural causes. He was born April 22, 1929, the son of James Bentley and Mary Nelson.
He attended East High School and joined the Army serving from 1952-1954 during the Korean War where he was a cook. He worked at Rath Packing Co. for 35 years before retiring. Gene married Betty Dalton in 1950. They later divorced in 1969. They had two children, Mark Bentley and Michelle Sherwood. Eugene met Faith Niedert in 1992. They enjoyed Bingo, camping, fishing, flea markets, auctions, spending time with family and friends.
Gene is survived by Faith; children, Mark Bentley and Michelle Sherwood; three grandchildren, Trisha (Jeff), Lisa (Chris), and Crystal (Charlie); and twelve great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Ernie Bentley; and one great grandson, Brenan.
A family directed service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Go to Kearns Funeral Service for more.
