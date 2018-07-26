WATERLOO — Etta Mae Starks, 88, of Waterloo, died at home Saturday, July 21.
She was born May 15, 1930, in Macel, Miss., daughter of Rosie Bell Gillion and David Holmes Sr. She married Edd Starks Sr. on Dec. 25, 1947, in Macel.
She was member of Antioch Baptist Church Mothers Board. She was a stay-at-home mom who took care of her children and grandchildren. She also was a surrogate parent for many youths and adults in the Cedarloo community.
Survived by: her husband, Edd; a sister, Rosie Lee Sanders; two daughters, Bertha of Davenport and Roberta (Edgar) Jamison of Waterloo; five sons, Eddie Jr. of Baton Rouge, La., Marc (Doris) of Waterloo, Rufus of Leander, Texas, Louis (Laurel) of Detroit and Terence (Donita) of Waterloo; 20 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her infant son, DeWayne Edgar; six sisters, Georgia Harris, Clorine Cashaw, Leela Harrington, Fannie Allen, Bertha Mae Dudley and Lucy Holmes; two brothers, David Holmes Jr. and Calvin Holmes; and her parents.
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Antioch Baptist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 27, and also for one hour before services, both at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 227 Lane St., where they will be receiving friends.
Her interests included cooking, canning, gardening and reading her Bible. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, church leader, and loved by everyone who came into contact with her and her family. She lived by the Biblical creed: “Honor thy mother and father, and thy days shall be longer.”
