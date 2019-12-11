{{featured_button_text}}
RAYMOND — Etta M. Wisecup, 94, of Raymond, died at home Saturday, Dec. 7, of natural causes.

She was born March 28, 1925, in near Gravity, daughter of Jerome and Zoa Sollars Mauderly. She married Sterling Wisecup on Oct. 16, 1942, in Maryville, Mo.; he preceded her in death Jan. 3, 2007.

Etta graduated from Villisca High School in 1943. She was a homemaker and also taught school at Mayflower School near Villisca and Poyner No. 7 in Raymond.

She was a 70-year member of Raymond United Methodist Church.

Survived by: a daughter, Linda (Steven) Wachal of Dunkerton; four grandchildren, Aaron (Andrea) Bruns of Raymond, Jeremy (Jill) Wachal of Iowa Falls, Jason (Jodi) Wachal of Oelwein and Ashley (Jeremy) Grimm of Independence; eight great-grandchildren, Gavin, Alise, Aria and Gianna Wachal of Iowa Falls, Jonathon and Jacquelynn Wachal of Oelwein and Alex and Dakota Grimm of Independence.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and three sisters, Lucille Mauderly, Velma Crowe and Ardith Henniger; and a brother, Corwin Mauderly.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also for an hour before the service.

Memorials: may be directed to Raymond United Methodist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Cards may be sent to the family at 3511 Lafayette Road, Evansdale 50707.

Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Etta enjoyed playing cards, reading, fishing, gardening, golfing and many vacations with friends. She especially loved spending time with family and friends.

