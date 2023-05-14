July 8, 1926-May 1, 2023

Ethlyn Lorraine Potratz was born on July 8, 1926, in Benton County, Iowa, to Rudolph Jakob and Georgia Ann (Gulstorf) Albers. She attended a one room country school and graduated from Keystone High School in 1944. Ethlyn then attended Gates Business College. She married Ferdinand Rudolf Albert Potratz at Grace Lutheran Church on November 20, 1965; he preceded her in death on April 27, 1980. Ethlyn worked as a nurses’ aide for many years. She enjoyed reading and watching sports – especially her beloved Iowa Hawkeyes. She had a faithful devotional life, was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church for decades and was the last of Grace’s original Pie Ladies. Salvation through Jesus Christ and her family were her greatest joys. Her bright smile and peaceful countenance were a blessing to many.

Ethlyn passed away, surrounded by family, at The Deery Suites on Monday, May 1, 2023, at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters: Ardis Rose Albers and Rose Marie Ruth Albers – both in childhood; and two granddaughters: Olivia Grace Honebrink and Lila Ethlyn Honebrink. Ethlyn is survived by three daughters: Ruth Ann Potratz of Cedar Falls, Rita Kay Potratz of Waterloo and Diana Lynn (Tom) Honebrink of Oro Valley, Arizona; three grandchildren: Max Ferdinand (Sarah Hubbard) Honebrink, Athena Olivia Ida Honebrink and Beatrice Lori Honebrink; cousin Rosalie Glime of Van Horne; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church or Valley Lutheran School.

Visitation Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 10:00am at Grace Lutheran Church, 1024 W. Eighth St., Waterloo; followed by Funeral Service at 11:00am; and Committal at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwoods.com