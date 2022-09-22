Ethen D. Edge

August 7, 1998-September 15, 2022

WATERLOO-Ethen D. Edge, 24, of Waterloo, IA, formerly of Cuba City, WI, died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Thursday September 15, 2022. Ethen was born August 7, 1998 in Platteville, Wisconsin, son of Robert Edge and Amy (Lenth) Edge. He graduated from Iowa Grant High School in 2016.

Ethen worked in quality control at Cummins in Mineral Point and Taco Johns in Platteville. He moved to Waterloo a little over a year ago, where he started at John Deere as a weld inspector, and also part time at Taco Johns. He enjoyed photography, riding his motorcycle, gaming, and he especially loved being an uncle. He also enjoyed volunteering with the Cuba City EMS and joining in on making pies every month with the people.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Amy (Lenth) Edge; sister, Kayla (fiance TJ Youngs) Appleby; brothers, Zach (Marie Diver) Edge and Jeffrey Lenth; life partner, Kane Koeneke; nephews Parker, Brennan, and Owen (Ethen’s godson); niece, Malory; and grandfather, Harlis Edge; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Keith “Speed” and Doris Lenth; Evelyn Edge; uncle, Tad Tucker; aunts, Tina Edge, Jackie and Dawn Lenth; and cousin, Levi Edge.

Funeral services will be 11:00AM, Saturday September 24th, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory. Rev. Greg Marsh will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville, at a later date. Friends may call from 4:00-7:00PM Friday September 23rd, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and after 10:00AM Saturday until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Ethen Edge Funeral Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.