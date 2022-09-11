March 6, 1940-September 7, 2022

BUCKINGHAM-Ethel Marian Rudebeck, 82, of Buckingham, Iowa, passed away on September 7, 2022, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls. Visitation for Ethel will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Abels Funeral & Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Traer. Burial will follow at Buckingham Cemetery in Buckingham, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Ethel was born on March 6, 1940, to Edward and Emma Ludvicek. Ethel graduated from North Tama High School in Traer. On October 22, 1958, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Robert Rudebeck, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Traer. The couple was blessed with a family of 4 children.

Ethel spent her life as a farm wife, where she raised livestock including cattle and chickens and planted corn, hay, and beans alongside the family. In addition to being a farm wife, Ethel enjoyed gardening, specifically her flowers and vegetables. She loved tractor rides with her grandchildren and enjoyed attending tractor shows. She always enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially when she would go see them show their livestock (even if they didn’t enjoy the late-night car rides, where she made them listen to her talk radio). Above all else, Ethel cherished her family.

Ethel is survived by her children, Denise Rudebeck and Gwyn (David) Edwards, both of Monroe, IA, Robert Rudebeck and Holly (Brian) Frisbie, both of Buckingham, IA; 4 grandchildren, Payge Edwards, Christopher (Jenny) Rudebeck and Hally & Michael Frisbie; great-granddaughter Clara June Rudebeck. She is reunited in Heaven with her parents and husband.