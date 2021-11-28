April 10, 1935-November 26, 2021

EVANSDALE-Ethel M. Lindaman, 86, of Evansdale, formerly of Denver, died at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital, Friday, November 26, 2021. She was born April 10, 1935, in Denver, the daughter of William and Dorothea Venable Biemann. Ethel graduated from Denver High School in 1953 and married Larry Lindaman May 9, 1953, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She was a member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church and enjoyed ceramic and crafting hobbies.

Ethel is survived by her husband Larry Lindaman, son Michael (Gaya) Lindaman of Loudon‚ TN, son Randall (Deanne) Lindaman of Jesup, daughter Barbara (Craig) Reinking of Grundy Center‚ daughter Brenda (Craig) Harrison of Owatonna‚ MN, 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, sister Bonnie (Jim) Wilson of Waterloo‚ sister-in-law Betty Biemann of Waterloo. She was preceded in death by great granddaughter Gabriella, brother Bill Biemann, sister and her husband Bethel and Donald Sieck.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, Waterloo with burial at St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery, Denver. Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, at Locke Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be on hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be made to the church or Unity Point Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.