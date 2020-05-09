(1921-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Ethel M. Ackerman, 98, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, May 7, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born Aug. 13, 1921, in Grundy County, daughter of Melvin K. and Margarethea (Stoehr) Fletcher. She married John W. Ackerman on April 13, 1941, in Cedar Falls. He died Sept. 18, 1987.
She graduated from New Hartford High School in 1938 and attended ISTC (UNI). She was employed as a secretary, bookkeeper, and supervisor of the mail center at the University of Northern Iowa for 32 years, retiring Jan. 1, 1985. She was a charter member of Valley View Baptist Church and later joined Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. She served on the UNI Credit Union Board; was a member of the Iowa and National Association of Education Office Personnel, Cedar Falls Woman's Club, and Business Professional Women's Club.
Survivors: a daughter, Jackie (Duane) Wulf of Hudson; a son, Kurt (Cindy) Ackerman of Wichita, Kan.; grandchildren, Randy (Jenifer) Wulf, Trevor (Sue) Wulf, Wendy Sherard, Derek (Dresden) Wulf, Manda (Wade) Gibson, Summer Boes, Nathan (Richelle) Ackerman, Nick (Rachel) Ackerman; 24 great-grandchildren, Colton, Chris, Melanie and Taryn Wulf, Taylor, Tannor and Trey Wulf, Cade, Connor, Catie and Casey Sherard, Aubrey and Claire Wulf, Daulton, Dylan, Dakota and Alani Gibson, Emma, John and Izzy Boes, Mason, Grayer and Finn Ackerman, Reid Ackerman; and a great-great-granddaughter, Lilith Minnick.
Preceded in death by: a son, Richard Ackerman; three sisters, Edna Billman and two at birth; a brother, Wilbur Fletcher; and daughter-in-law, Victoria Ackerman.
Services: Due to the pandemic, public services will not be held at this time. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Richardson Funeral Service, 615 Main St., Cedar Falls. Inurnment will be at a later date in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to NewAldaya Lifescapes, Nazareth Lutheran Church, or charity of choice.
Online condolencest at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Her greatest joy in life was sharing in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She spent the last 10 years of her life in independent living at NewAldaya Lifescapes, socializing with her friends. There are a lot of fond memories for all of her 98 plus years.
