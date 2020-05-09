Ethel M. Ackerman

She graduated from New Hartford High School in 1938 and attended ISTC (UNI). She was employed as a secretary, bookkeeper, and supervisor of the mail center at the University of Northern Iowa for 32 years, retiring Jan. 1, 1985. She was a charter member of Valley View Baptist Church and later joined Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. She served on the UNI Credit Union Board; was a member of the Iowa and National Association of Education Office Personnel, Cedar Falls Woman's Club, and Business Professional Women's Club.