Ethel Jewell

(1930-2019)
EVANSDALE -- Ethel Lorraine Jewell, 88, of Evansdale, died Monday, Feb. 4, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born March 26, 1930, in Spring Grove, Minn., daughter of Henry and Olga Gaare Helgeson. She married Clarence E. Jewell Jr. on June 25, 1949, in Fort Riley, Kan. He died Sept. 7, 2007.
Ethel graduated from Decorah High School. She and her husband owned and operated Jewell's Body Shop for 64 years. She was a charter member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, where she was active in the Rosary Society and other church activities.
Survived by: three sons, Michael (Deborah) Jewell of Washington, Iowa, Steven (DeAnn) Jewell of Waterloo and James (Julie) Jewell of Evansdale; two daughters, Kathryn (Timothy) Schoepske of Washburn and Karen (David) Broell of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Helen (Clair) Knutson of Decorah.
Preceded in death by: a grandson, Jesse Jewell; three brothers, Charles Helgeson, William (Marian) Helgeson and Nathan (Sandy) Helgeson; and a sister, Nellie (Jack) Streit.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. Legion of Mary rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Queen of Peace Catholic Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Ethel loved her family, flower gardening, cooking, camping and visiting her childhood farm in Highlandville, Iowa.
