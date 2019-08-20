{{featured_button_text}}
Ethel I. Johnson

(1947-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Ethel I. Johnson, 72, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Evansdale, died Saturday, Aug. 17, at Bickford of Cedar Falls.

She was born Aug. 4, 1947, in Waterloo, daughter of Kenneth and Nadine Carl Blacksmith. She married Richard Johnson on Sept. 7, 1968, in Evansdale; they were later divorced.

She was a 1966 graduate of Waterloo East High School. Ethel worked at the Home Shopping Network and later worked as a cook for Country View Care Center, retiring from there.

Survived by: two sons, Darin (Stephanie) Johnson of Waterloo and Chad (Casey) Johnson of Evansdale; six grandchildren, Kimberly, Dominique, Taylor, Dylan, Zach and Cooper; six great-grandchildren; three nieces, Kathleen Begley of Evansdale, Kris Begley of Hudson and Amanda Kirchhoff of Waterloo; and two nephews, Leonard Dana of Waterloo and Russ Blacksmith of Evansdale.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Donna Jean Dana; a brother, Kenny Blacksmith; a special friend, Wayne Straw; a niece, Jeanette Achenbach; a nephew, John Dana; and a great-nephew, Jason.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and also one hour before services Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Ethel love crossword puzzles, bingo and Crime TV.

