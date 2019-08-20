(1947-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Ethel I. Johnson, 72, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Evansdale, died Saturday, Aug. 17, at Bickford of Cedar Falls.
She was born Aug. 4, 1947, in Waterloo, daughter of Kenneth and Nadine Carl Blacksmith. She married Richard Johnson on Sept. 7, 1968, in Evansdale; they were later divorced.
She was a 1966 graduate of Waterloo East High School. Ethel worked at the Home Shopping Network and later worked as a cook for Country View Care Center, retiring from there.
Survived by: two sons, Darin (Stephanie) Johnson of Waterloo and Chad (Casey) Johnson of Evansdale; six grandchildren, Kimberly, Dominique, Taylor, Dylan, Zach and Cooper; six great-grandchildren; three nieces, Kathleen Begley of Evansdale, Kris Begley of Hudson and Amanda Kirchhoff of Waterloo; and two nephews, Leonard Dana of Waterloo and Russ Blacksmith of Evansdale.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Donna Jean Dana; a brother, Kenny Blacksmith; a special friend, Wayne Straw; a niece, Jeanette Achenbach; a nephew, John Dana; and a great-nephew, Jason.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and also one hour before services Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Ethel love crossword puzzles, bingo and Crime TV.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.