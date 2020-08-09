Ethel A. Stocks, 90, of Evansdale, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. She was born April 20, 1930 in Estherville the daughter of Homer and Erma St.Clair Sharar. After Homer’s death, she was raised by her stepfather, Earl Thompson. She married Carl R. Stocks, Sr. on November 26, 1949; he preceded her in death in 2005. Ethel was a homemaker, she enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, and her dogs. Survived by: three sons, Carl (Julie) Jr. and Terry both of Evansdale, Danny (Sandy) of Waterloo; three daughters, Vickie Albert of Waterloo, Erma (Dale) Richter of Evansdale, Karen (Rex) Neuenkirk of WA; 17 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren and one brother, Norman (Xanta) Sharar of Sumner. Preceded in death by: her parents; stepfather; husband; one granddaughter, Melissa Richter; son-in-law, Marvin Albert, Sr. and three brothers, Merle, Fred and Elmer Sharar.