JESUP — Esther Julia Weber, 90, of Jesup, died at home Saturday, Oct. 27.
She was born June 20, 1928, in Black Hawk County, near Gilbertville, daughter of Peter William Schares and Mary Catherine (Schmitz) Schares. She married Melvin Patrick Weber on Sept. 24, 1947, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville.
Esther was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of the Americas in Jesup, as well as the Catholic Order of Foresters in Gilbertville.
Survived by: her husband; seven sons, Gary O. (Marge) Weber of Jesup, Peter (Lois) Weber of Evansdale, Michael (Peggy) Weber of Jesup, David (Karen) Weber of Waterloo, Melvin E. Weber of San Diego, and Irvin (Jane) Weber and Elmer (Valerie) Weber, both of Jesup; three daughters, Donna (Irvin) Delagardelle and Karen (David) Even, both of Jesup, and Theresa (Jim) Bovy of Waterloo; 28 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Joblinske of Jesup; and a sister-in-law, Margo Schares of Denver, Colo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a grandson, Mark Delagardelle; four brothers, Cleo (in infancy), Cletus, Melvin and Laverne Schares; and four sisters, Mildred Schmit, Magdalen Frost, Teresa Schares and Rosemary Circus.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 30, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a 3 p.m. Catholic Daughters rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church Wednesday.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic Church and School in Jesup.
Condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
