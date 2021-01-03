March 24, 1923-December 27, 2020

Esther Norma Peters, 97, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, December 27, 2020, at NewAldaya Lifescapes. She was born March 24, 1923 in Waukon, IA, the daughter of Gilman & Annetta (Bakkum) Hanson. Esther married Robert L. Peters on February 23, 1952 at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2002.

Esther graduated from Waukon High School and attended Waukon Junior College. She was a member of the United States Coast Guard during World War II. She was employed for 25 years as office manager for Thorson-Brom-Broshar-Snyder Architects (Now InVision Architecture) of Waterloo. She was a charter member and served as president of the local chapter of The National Association of Women in Construction. She was also a life member of Beaver Hills Country Club and served as a member of the Nazareth Lutheran Church Building Committee.

Esther is survived by her sons; David (Cindy) of Cedar Falls and Robert (Cindy) of Ankeny and her daughter, Susan Wishard of Corpus Christi, Texas and grandchildren, Matthew and Nathan Peters, Blake and Madison Peters and Hunter Wishard and great grandchild Everett Peters. She is preceded in death by sisters Arlene Odegard, Harriet Hanson and Florence Schlake.