March 24, 1923-December 27, 2020
Esther Norma Peters, 97, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, December 27, 2020, at NewAldaya Lifescapes. She was born March 24, 1923 in Waukon, IA, the daughter of Gilman & Annetta (Bakkum) Hanson. Esther married Robert L. Peters on February 23, 1952 at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2002.
Esther graduated from Waukon High School and attended Waukon Junior College. She was a member of the United States Coast Guard during World War II. She was employed for 25 years as office manager for Thorson-Brom-Broshar-Snyder Architects (Now InVision Architecture) of Waterloo. She was a charter member and served as president of the local chapter of The National Association of Women in Construction. She was also a life member of Beaver Hills Country Club and served as a member of the Nazareth Lutheran Church Building Committee.
Esther is survived by her sons; David (Cindy) of Cedar Falls and Robert (Cindy) of Ankeny and her daughter, Susan Wishard of Corpus Christi, Texas and grandchildren, Matthew and Nathan Peters, Blake and Madison Peters and Hunter Wishard and great grandchild Everett Peters. She is preceded in death by sisters Arlene Odegard, Harriet Hanson and Florence Schlake.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in the Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Lutheran Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the U. S. Coast Guard and Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Attendees must bring and wear a mask, and social distance.
Memorials may be directed to Christian Crusaders and Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.