GRUNDY CENTER — Esther Etta Peters Meyer, 97, of Grundy Center, died Monday, Oct. 29, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center.
She was born July 15, 1921, in rural Grundy County, Holland, daughter of Marie and Jake Peters. On Jan. 28, 1947, she married James Ralph Meyer at the Peters farm near Holland. He preceded her in death in 1998.
Esther received her education from Beaver Township No. 5 near her home. She worked at Hensen Manufacturing during World War II, and in 1948, she and James moved to the farm near Grundy Center, where she lived until age 95.
She was a member of the Wellsburg Reformed Church.
Survived by: a grandson, Steve (Hope) Meyer of Grundy Center; a granddaughter, Sarah Meyer (Brady Scott) of Denver, Colo.; great-grandkids Britt and Olivia Meyer, and William Scott; brothers John and Harvey Peters; a brother-in-law, Harvey Eiklenborg; many nieces and nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; and grand-dog Josie.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Daryl Meyer; a sister, Carrie Eiklenberg; and grand-dogs Annie and Wrigley.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Wellsburg Reformed Church, Wellsburg, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Grundy Center. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home, Grundy Center.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Wellsburg Reformed Church or Arlington Place.
Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Esther’s favorite thing in life was being a grandma and a great-grandma. She found pride and joy in watching her grandson race cars, visiting her granddaughter in Colorado, going to her great-grandson’s school activities, taking sandwiches to the harvest team and being with friends.
