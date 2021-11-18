May 28, 1928-November 15, 2021

WATERLOO-Esther Marie Wilson, 93, of Waterloo, IA, joined her Savior in Heaven Monday, November 15, 2021 at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. She was born May 28, 1928 in Willard, OH, daughter of Clyde and Alvina Cox. She married Clayton Wilson February 15, 1977, who passed away June 1, 2009.

Esther loved her family. She loved her home. And her love for gardening resulted in one of the most elaborate displays in her neighborhood. She was born into a family of rich faith heritage and was an active member of First Assembly of God in Waterloo, which later became Celebration Church under the pastorate of her brother, Rev. Donald Cox. For many years and until age 81, Esther was very active in the 4-6 year old class of the thriving children’s ministry headed by her youngest daughter, Mea.

These are the things of Esther’s passion for life. She had a giving heart for people and a love for God that shined through all she did. Her final days became somewhat of her “finest hour” as she became known for expressing God’s love and her love for those at NewAldaya.

She is survived by her children Tim (Mary) Charles (Forest Park, OH), Sherrie (Troy) Noble (Dauphin Island, AL), Zack (Rosanne) Rinker (Slidell, LA), Frank (Scott Hans) Rinker (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), Mandy Carman (Waterloo, IA), Mea (Michael) Facciani (Waterloo, IA), Karen (Sid) McKenna (Clearwater, FL), Mark (Roxi) Wilson (LaCrosse, WI), Linda Wilson (Waterloo, IA), many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, whom she greatly loved, and brother Arnold (Joyce) Cox (Nixa, MO).

Esther was preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Alvina Cox, her daughter Debra Smith, son Clayton “Bud” Wilson, granddaughters Dawn Charles and Shannon Wilson, grandson Zack Rinker, Jr., great-great grandson Ezra, and brothers Robbie, Darold, Marvin, Donald Cox and sister-in-law Alice Cox.

Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or MJF Music Outreach.

Funeral Services: 10:00 am on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation: 4:00—6:00 pm Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Kearns. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery in Waterloo. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com