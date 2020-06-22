Esther M. Cutsforth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1919-2020)

WATERLOO — Esther Mae Cutsforth, 101, of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 21, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born May 8, 1919, in Riceville, daughter of William and Eliza Kruger Worple. She attended country school with her 10 siblings. Esther married Robert Cutsforth on July 2, 1935, and they moved to Waterloo. He died Sept. 25, 1987.

She worked at Powers Manufacturing for many years, retiring in 1980.

Survivors: two sons, Robert and Charles of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Kimberly (Roger) Latusick, Mark (Shari) Cutsforth, Scott (Sherri) Cutsforth all of Waterloo, Craig (Penny) Cutsforth of Clarkridge, Ark., and Todd Cutsforth of Chelmsford, Mass.; eight great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; five nieces; a sister-in-law, Charlene Cutsforth of Waterloo; and a brother-in-law, Cleet Cutsforth of Cottage Grove, Minn.

Preceded in death by: her husband; her siblings; eight brother-in-laws; and four sister-in-laws.