Esther M. Cutsforth
0 entries

Esther M. Cutsforth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Esther M. Cutsforth

Esther M. Cutsforth

(1919-2020)

WATERLOO — Esther Mae Cutsforth, 101, of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 21, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born May 8, 1919, in Riceville, daughter of William and Eliza Kruger Worple. She attended country school with her 10 siblings. Esther married Robert Cutsforth on July 2, 1935, and they moved to Waterloo. He died Sept. 25, 1987.

She worked at Powers Manufacturing for many years, retiring in 1980.

Survivors: two sons, Robert and Charles of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Kimberly (Roger) Latusick, Mark (Shari) Cutsforth, Scott (Sherri) Cutsforth all of Waterloo, Craig (Penny) Cutsforth of Clarkridge, Ark., and Todd Cutsforth of Chelmsford, Mass.; eight great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; five nieces; a sister-in-law, Charlene Cutsforth of Waterloo; and a brother-in-law, Cleet Cutsforth of Cottage Grove, Minn.

Preceded in death by: her husband; her siblings; eight brother-in-laws; and four sister-in-laws.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to Blessed Sacrament Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Esther enjoyed camping and fishing with her husband on the Mississippi. She left behind many treasures crafted by her hands, including beautiful quilts. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family, who remember her quick wit, one liners and sassy personality.

To plant a tree in memory of Esther Cutsforth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News