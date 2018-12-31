Try 1 month for 99¢
Esther Louise Westendorf

Esther Louise Westendorf

(1921-2018)

CEDAR FALLS — Esther Louise Westendorf, 97, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Sumner, died Friday, Dec. 28, at Deery Suites.

She was born July 18, 1921, in Sumner, daughter of Bernard and Meta (Mundt) Schnadt. She married Edwin F. Westendorf on Sept. 1, 1945, at St. John Lutheran Church in Buck Creek. He died Feb. 4, 2000.

She worked alongside Edwin, helping on the farm and taking care of the children. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Survived by: a son, Gary (LaVonne) Westendorf of Denver; two daughters, Myrna (Larry) Bone of Brandon, S.D., and Glenda (Russ) Potratz of Cedar Falls; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marlys (Steve) Reuter of Sumner.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and two grandsons, Russell Westendorf and Scott Heiple.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Oran, with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Esther enjoyed being surrounded by her family and friends, playing cards was a favorite past time.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Esther Louise Westendorf
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments