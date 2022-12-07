Esther Lorraine Gann was born on November 14, 1934, the daughter of Verna and Lloyd Stafford. She attended East High School and later Allen School of Nursing where she obtained her CNA. Esther married Charles Roberts and later divorced. She then married Willard Schoonover and later divorced. Of these unions, Esther was blessed with 9 children: Judith Robbins, Sharon Miller, Laura Hankin, Wanda Anderson, Thomas Roberts, Gary Schoonover, Sandra Hagele, Carol Peters, and Teresa Schoonover. She was an amazing grandmother to 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 16 great great grandchildren, but she will forever be everyone’s “Grandma.” She was later married to who she called the love of her life, Virgil Gann. He brought with him 5 children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren who they enjoyed until his death in 2006. Grandma, which she welcomed everyone to call her, loved her family. Esther was a caretaker her whole life until it was time for people to care for her. She was a genuine, beautiful soul in this life and with Jesus in the next. Esther died at the age of 88 on December 1, 2022, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Robert and David Stafford; sister, Eva Kathryn “Pat” Rolfes; daughter, Judith Robbins; son, Gary Schoonover; step son, Virgil Gann Jr; great grandson, Alex Schuchhardt; and great granddaughter, Kassandra. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Rest easy, we love you Grandma. The visitation will be on Thursday, December 8, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories. The funeral will be on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Grace Reformed Church followed by the burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery.