March 18, 1927-July 2, 2021

DUNKERTON—Esther L. (Meier) Kajewski was born in Waterloo, IA to Henry and Rose (Risse) Meier on March 18, 1927. She attended Barclay Township School and graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1944. After completing a program at Gates Business School, she worked as a secretary at Rath Packing Company. She married Bernard J. Kajewski on November 20, 1947 and celebrated their golden anniversary before he died in 1998. They farmed near Dunkerton on the same farmstead where she grew up. Raising six children and assisting with farming took a lot of time, but Esther always had time to sew or make special treats for others.

When she and Bernard retired to Waterloo, she had more time to volunteer with the Covenant Hospital Auxiliary (now Mercy One). She sewed countless cloth diapers to be sent to the missions, children’s surgery caps, and crocheted nearly 2,000 hats for Covenant newborns. Esther loved spending time with family and friends, growing flowers, and playing cards. She was active in both Catholic Daughters at St. Edward’s Catholic Church and the Serra Club to encourage vocations.