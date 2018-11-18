ACKLEY — Esther Lavonne Heitland Hirth, 95, of Ackley, died Wednesday, Nov. 14, at The Bridges of Ankeny.
She was born on Dec. 30, 1922, to Herman and Jennie (Riebkes) Heitland. She married Raymond L. Hirth at St. John’s U.C.C. on Aug. 6, 1941. He preceded her in death in 1983.
Esther was a graduate of Ackley High School. She was on the Church Council and taught Sunday school, belonged to the Sunshine Circle, Geneva Study Club, a neighborhood coffee group and several card clubs.
Survived by: a son, Ronald (Marlys) Hirth of Ankeny; two grandsons, Kurt (Kim) Hirth of Arlington, Va., and Kory (Ann) Hirth of Windsor Heights; two great-granddaughters, Kathryn and Amanda Hirth of Windsor Heights; stepgrandchildren, David Pralle of Las Vegas, Tami (Jon) Suntken of Belmond and Lisa (Kelly) Bennett of Ankeny; stepgreat-grandchildren, Katelyn (Ryan) Borcherding of Freeland, Mich., Kellen Suntken of Urbandale and Kendrick and Kirsten Suntken of Belmond; stepgreat-great-grandchild Kensley Borcherding of Freeland; a sister-in-law, Jane Hirth of Ackley; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her sisters, Della Greenfield, Gladys Diemer, Lucille Faint, Margaret Johns, Dorothy Roelfs and Ruth Homan; and her brothers, Harvey, Raymond and Wallace Heitland.
Services: 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 19, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Ackley, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. today, Nov. 18, at Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Esther was a farm wife and loved preparing a meal or snack for the field or in her kitchen. She was especially proud of her own recipes of apple sauce and raspberry jelly. She was happiest when she could drive around town, host visitors or when it was time for coffee with the girls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.