Esther Elizabeth Goering, 92, of Cedar Falls, died March 9.
She was born in Edgewood, daughter of Elizabeth (Hoyer) and Walter Jewell. She married Wayne Goering November 29, 1949. He died July 23, 1991.
She is survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Esther worked at the former Home Savings and Loan for 27 years.
There will be no visitation or services. Esther requested that her body be cremated and no memorial be established.
