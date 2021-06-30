September 27, 1908-June 27, 2021

READLYN-Esther Bock Wittenburg, 112, of Readlyn, Iowa passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

Esther Ann Bock Wittenburg was born on September 27, 1908, the daughter of Fred and Louisa (Schmidt) Luebs in Fredericka Township, Old Tripoli. She was baptized and confirmed both at St. Peter's Evangelical and Reformed Church in Tripoli. Esther attended Fredericka #4 Township school at Old Tripoli and Tripoli High School. On July 18, 1926, Esther and Fred Bock Jr. were united in marriage in Tripoli. On June 16, 1966, Esther and Herbert Wittenburg were united marriage in New Ulm, MN.

Esther was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Ruth Circle, Merry Elders and Readlyn Senior Citizens. Esther enjoyed reading, fishing, playing cards and valued her many friendships. She was a devoted and loving person to each of her family members and friends.