September 27, 1908-June 27, 2021
READLYN-Esther Bock Wittenburg, 112, of Readlyn, Iowa passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Esther Ann Bock Wittenburg was born on September 27, 1908, the daughter of Fred and Louisa (Schmidt) Luebs in Fredericka Township, Old Tripoli. She was baptized and confirmed both at St. Peter's Evangelical and Reformed Church in Tripoli. Esther attended Fredericka #4 Township school at Old Tripoli and Tripoli High School. On July 18, 1926, Esther and Fred Bock Jr. were united in marriage in Tripoli. On June 16, 1966, Esther and Herbert Wittenburg were united marriage in New Ulm, MN.
Esther was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Ruth Circle, Merry Elders and Readlyn Senior Citizens. Esther enjoyed reading, fishing, playing cards and valued her many friendships. She was a devoted and loving person to each of her family members and friends.
Survivors are her four children, Virgil Bock of Readlyn, Marlys “Marlee” Ryan of Tripoli, Delores “Dee” (Fritz) Krueger of Henderson, Nevada and Larry (Kathy) Bock of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Kristi, Michael, Michelle, Jeffrey, Barton and Cynthia; eight great- grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren, Candace and Craig; five step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, infant brother, Walter, sister, Leota Plagens, son-in-law, Carl Ryan and stepdaughter, Phyllis (Andy) Westendorf.
Esther was cremated: due to Covid and Delta variant concerns, private family graveside will be held later in Faith United Church of Christ Cemetery in Tripoli. Online condolences for Esther can be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Memorials may be given in Esther's memory to Zion Lutheran Church, Readlyn, Iowa Readlyn EMS or Tripoli EMS.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Readlyn is assisting the family with arrangements. 319-279-3551
