Try 1 month for 99¢
Esther A. Walling

Esther Walling

(1919-2019)

CEDAR FALLS -- Esther A. Walling, 99, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Jan. 6, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

She was born Aug. 19, 1919, in Maynard, daughter of Herman and Helen (Croft) Gadow. She married Harold Walling on Jan. 5, 1941, in Dubuque; he died July 26, 1994.

She worked at Rath Packing for 36 years before retiring in 1979. Esther was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. 

Survived by: two brothers, Milo Gadow of Cedar Falls and Herman Gadow Jr. of Oelwein; two sisters, Sharlean Ropes of Duluth, Minn., and Bonnie Kiel of Clear Lake; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a brother, John; and two sisters, Helen and Marie.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Garden View Chapel, with entombment in Garden of Memories Mausoleum, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be held one hour before service at the chapel.

Memorials: may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Esther loved pro basketball and football. She also loved to garden.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Esther A. Walling
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments