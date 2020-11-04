Estella L. Vaughn

November 9, 1924-November 1, 2020
Estella L. “Stella” Vaughn, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Nov. 1 at Deery Suites at Western Home. She was born Nov. 9, 1924 in Waterloo, daughter of Edward and Mary Power Buehler. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1943. Stella married C. “Melvin “Mel” Vaughn August 27, 1947 in Waterloo; he died January 11, 1989. She worked as a sausage packer at Rath Packing for 41 years until her retirement in 1984. She attended Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, and was a member of Mallard Point’s Red Hat Society. Stella enjoyed doing household activities such as washing and ironing. Survived by: her daughter, Sandra (Steven) Dickinson of Minnesota; two grandchildren, Joel and Courtney Dickinson Minnesota; one brother-in-law, Rex Kohli of Waterloo; and special friends, Jim and Carol Nesbit of Waterloo. Preceded: her parents; husband; six sisters, Edna Wilson, Lena Reynolds, Ruth Reynolds, Marion Payne, Margery Kohli, and Alice Leohr; five brothers, Henry, Ralph, Roy, and twins Dale and Donald Buehler. Private family service will take place at Elmwood Cemetery in Waterloo. The family asks that all in attendance wear a mask and observe social distancing; Memorials: Waterloo Christian School; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.