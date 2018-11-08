Erwin Maas

(1930-2018)
GLADBROOK — Erwin W. Maas, 88, of Gladbrook, died Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.
He was born June 2, 1930, to Carl W. and Erna L. (Engel) Maas in Brandon. On May 25, 1953, he married JoAnn Staker in Spring Valley, Minn.
Erwin graduated from Brandon High School. He worked as a farm service manager at several local agricultural companies.
He was a member of Peace United Church of Christ and the Lions Club.
Survived by: his wife; two children, Vicki Maas of Arvada, Colo., and James (Niki) Maas of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Shane Arp of Polk City, Marisa (Rick) Milks of Jesup, Jill (Randy) Miller of Adair, Jaime (Lindsey) Sieck of Littleton, Colo., Patrick (Suzanne) Maas of Ankeny, Nicholas (Sydney) Maas of Waterloo and Jonathan (Megan Harn) Maas of Cedar Falls; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his siblings, Henry, Wilbert, Janice and Delmer Mehlert; and two children, Patricia Arp and Kristie Maas.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Peace United Church of Christ, with burial in Maple Hill Cemetery, both in Gladbrook. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until services at the church. The Gladbrook Chapel of Anderson Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
In Erwin’s free time, his passion was woodworking. He handmade a desk for each of his grandchildren on their 12th birthday and created many wooden gifts for his family and his loving wife, JoAnn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.