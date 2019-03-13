Erwin J. “Erv” Wehling

(1927-2019)
WATERLOO -- Erwin John “Erv” Wehling, 91, of Waterloo, formerly of Sumner, died Monday, March 11, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born Aug. 29, 1927, in Readlyn, son of John and Amanda Heubner Wehling. He married LaDora Freudenberg on Dec. 16, 1951, in Readlyn, and she died Sept. 12, 1999. He married Luella “Lou” Collins on Aug. 29, 2002, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Erv served in the U.S. Army during World War II and then farmed in the Sumner area, retiring in 2002. He was a longtime volunteer with Cedar Valley Hospice, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center and Care Van with Covenant Medical Center.
Survivors include: his wife, Luella Collins of Waterloo; three sons, Steven of Auburndale, Wis., Larry (Rhonda) and Randy (April), both of Sumner; two daughters, Cheryl (Merle) Buls of Andover, Minn., and Lori (Dr. Mike) Turner of Moline, Ill.; 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond (Dorothy) of Sumner and Harold (Margaret) of Waterloo; his stepchildren, Christie (Bob) Twaites, Sherry (Ron) Peters and Paula (Doug) Moore, all of Waterloo, Johnpaul Collins of Cedar Falls and William Collins of Arizona; numerous stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: a grandson, Brandon Buls; four brothers; Roy, Lorenz, Art and Luvern Wehling; five sisters, Clara Bohle, Helen Oltrogge, Florence Kuker, Bertha Strottman and Luceal Schumaker.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with burial in Zion Cemetery, both in Sumner. Full military rites will be conducted by the Sumner American Legion Thomas E. Woods Post 223, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo. Visitation also one hour before services Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
