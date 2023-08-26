January 14, 1942—August 23, 2023

WATERLOO—Erwin G. Jaeger, 81, of Waterloo, died on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Oak Park Estates Assisted Living in Cedar Falls. He was born on January 14, 1942, in Maiersgrun, Czech Republic, son of Johann and Anna Grund Jaeger.

Erwin graduated from Aquinas High School in Fort Madison, and received his BA in Elementary Education in 1965 and his Master’s degree in Elementary Education from UNI in 1969, along with a principal certification.

He married Kathleen McMullan August 7, 1965, at First Presbyterian Church, Cedar Falls.

He began his teaching career in Charlotte, IA from 1965-1968. He taught for one year at Waterloo Community Schools and in 1969 went to Southdale Elementary in Cedar Falls where he taught 5th and 6th grades, retiring in 2004.

Erwin was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. He was an elder, deacon and member of the Nominating and Finance Committees. He was a past treasurer of the Cedar Falls Education Assoc. and a member of the Iowa State and the National Education Associations.

He enjoyed collecting stamps and coins and was a member of the Cedar Valley Stamp Club. Erwin also loved flower gardening.

Erwin is survived by his wife, Kathleen and son, Erich (Katrina Carrion) Jaeger of San Francisco‚ CA, niece, Christine (Ray) Tieso and nephews, Joseph (Kerry) Misiag and Thomas (Bev) Misiag.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Adelaide “Heidi” Misiag and an infant brother, Gunther Jaeger.

Memorial Services will be later in October at the Waterloo First Presbyterian Church with inurnment in Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo.

Memorials are directed to Southdale Elementary School Library.

Arrangements by Locke on 4th. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.