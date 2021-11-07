January 25, 1938-November 2, 2021

Erwin Dallas Sells, 83, of Apache Junction, AZ, formerly of Bagley, MN, Cedar Falls & New Hartford, died at home Tuesday, November 2, 2021. He was born January 25, 1938 in Waterloo, IA, the son of Dallas and Stella (Ackerson) Sells. Erwin married Rhonda Bowman on December 31, 1971 in Washburn, IA. He was a graduate of New Hartford High School and a machinist with John Deere for 25 years. Erwin was a member of Apache Junction VFW Post 9399, UAW Local 838 & Cedar Falls Frat. Order of Eagles.

Erwin is survived by his wife, Rhonda Sells, of Apache Junction, AZ; three sons, Jeffery Sells of Leander, TX, Douglas (Michele) Sells of Bellwood, NE & Steven (Barbara) Sells of Faribault, MN; six grandchildren, Jason & Matthew Sells, Hether Olivares, Jeremy, Nicholas & Scott Sells; two great granddaughters, Kena & Tempe Olivares, and two brothers, Gary Sells of Moberly, MO and Edwin (Barbara) Sells of Waterloo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gale Sells, and two sisters-in-law, Anita & Joyce Sells.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Oak Hill Cemetery in New Hartford, followed by a luncheon at the New Hartford Community Center. Memorials may be directed to Apache Junction VFW Post 9399, 133 N. Saguaro Dr., Apache Junction, AZ 85120. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com