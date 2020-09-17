Erving P. Sadler

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1944-2020)

Erving Peter Sadler, 76, of Dunkerton, IA, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.

Private family services will be held Friday at St. Francis Catholic Church Barclay, rural Dunkerton, IA. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military rites. Memorials may be directed to the family in Care of Russell Sadler, 3723 Rice Road, Dunkerton, IA 50626. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Erving was born January 28, 1944, in Black Hawk County, IA, the son of Leonard Sadler and Mae (Fettkether) Sadler. He graduated from Dunkerton High School and then served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was a farmer and farmed with his family near Dunkerton. He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church—Barclay.

Erving is survived by four brothers, Harold Sadler of Dunkerton, Ed (Donna) Sadler of Fairbank, Melvin (Theresa) Sadler of Dunkerton, Gerald (Elaine) Sadler of Waterloo; three sisters, Rita Schmitz of Jesup, Judy Starbeck of Waterloo, Donna Nelson of Madrid; a sister in law, Thres Sadler of Fairbank and nieces and nephews. His parents, one sister Mary (in infancy); four brothers, Alvin (in infancy), Dean Sadler, Raymond Sadler, Garold Sadler; and a niece Lisa Dolan DeRoos, preceded him in death.