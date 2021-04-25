REINBECK-Ervin Walter “Erv” Petersen, 76, of Reinbeck, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at his home in Reinbeck, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck. (Family requests masks be worn at the visitation.) The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in rural Reinbeck. (Masks are mandatory at the church.) The Mass will be livestreamed on the St. Gabriel Church Facebook page, for those who are unable to attend. Burial will follow at the Reinbeck Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Reinbeck American Legion Post #242. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.