April 1, 1945-April 22, 2021
REINBECK-Ervin Walter “Erv” Petersen, 76, of Reinbeck, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at his home in Reinbeck, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck. (Family requests masks be worn at the visitation.) The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in rural Reinbeck. (Masks are mandatory at the church.) The Mass will be livestreamed on the St. Gabriel Church Facebook page, for those who are unable to attend. Burial will follow at the Reinbeck Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Reinbeck American Legion Post #242. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Erv was born on April 1, 1945, to his parents Roy and Theresa (Girsch) Petersen. He graduated Reinbeck High School in the class of 1963 and was united in marriage to Jo Ann Pisarik on November 29, 1969 in Cedar Rapids. Erv and Jo lived in both Cedar Rapids and Central City, before moving back to Reinbeck in 1977.
Erv served the United States in the Vietnam War as an Air Force Sergeant-E4 from Aug 1965 to Feb 1969. He was an aircraft mechanic on turbo prop and fan jet aircraft. He spent time in Philippines, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Guam. Erv was also a member of the Iowa National Guard from Dec 1980 to Dec 1987 as a Sergeant-E5. He was a helicopter mechanic, and an instructor at the Iowa Military Academy and a member of the Reinbeck American Legion Post #242.
Erv worked for John Deere as a machine mechanic and retired in 2009 after 30 years of service with the company. Throughout his life, he always loved to dance. His hobbies included woodworking and trapshooting. He loved to play cards, and especially liked to win. Erv was known for his sense of humor, and his gift for making people laugh. His true joy in life came from spending time with his family and friends.
Erv is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jo Ann Petersen; daughter Paula Kelley; son Kevin (Darci) Petersen; daughter Teresa Petersen (Chris MacDonnell); son Chris Petersen; 6 grandchildren Jeremiah, Morgan, Lucas, Kelci, Liam, Finny; grand-puppy Eddie; sister Vicki (Jack) Slick; brother Ray (Connie) Petersen; sister Diana (Tim) Sells and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter Mary Ann.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.