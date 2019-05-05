Ervin M. Wittenburg

(1933-2019)
DENVER — Ervin Melvin Wittenburg, 85, died Wednesday, May 1, at Banner University Hospital in Phoenix.
He was born Oct. 7, 1933, in Readlyn to John and Rosetta (Sell) Wittenburg. He married Donna Mae Paul on Nov. 7, 1954.
Ervin was a member of Moose Lodge in Arizona City, Ariz., Lions Club in Eloy, and Central Lutheran Church in Arizona City. He retired from Arizona City Fire Department. He then retired from selling real estate in Arizona City.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Marva (David) Wolter of Denver; two sons, Randy (Rhea) Wittenburg of Arizona City and Darren Wittenburg of Hopkinsville, Ky.; his grandchildren, Jessica (Ian), Jill (Scott), Lindsey, Chad (Jackie), Becca and Barrett; his great-grandchildren, Sydnie, Maelyn, Cash, Charli, Greyson and Connor; and a sister, Marge Degelau of Denver.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
Services: 3 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Denver. There will be an hour of visitation at the church prior to the service. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Central Lutheran Church in Arizona City or the Arizona City Fire Association.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Ervin enjoyed fishing, golfing and playing cards. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
