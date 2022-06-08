Ervin died on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Sunrise Hill Care Center at the age of 89, from complications of cancer. Ervin Joseph Hanus was born September 13, 1932 at the Century Farm south of Traer, the son of, Albin Frank and Mary Ella (Dvorak) Hanus. He attended Country School through eighth grade, then graduated high school in Traer in 1950. Ervin farmed with his dad until entering the Army in 1953. He served two years during the Korean Conflict. Basic training was at Camp Folk, LA, training at Ft. Belvoir, VA and trained at Ft. Riley, KS with the 41st Engineer B.N. Headquarters and service, 50th infantry Division. Ervin was separated in April 1955 as Corporal and put into the Army Reserves to complete eight years under Universal Military Training and Service Act. During his furlough, he married Irene Mae Mareska on January 5, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo. Ervin was a carpenter until his parents retired, then moved to the farm, where he farmed for 17 years, retiring August 1979. Ervin then began employment as a clerk at the State Owned Cedar Falls Liquor Store. He worked at the Veterans Home in Marshalltown with the residents for five years. He was a member of American Legion Kubik-Finch Post 142 since 1955, AmVet Post 49, Cedar Falls, St. Paul Catholic Church, Traer and the K.D. Lodge Branch 130 of Clutier.