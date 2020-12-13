Ervin D. Seehase

August 13, 1936-December 9, 2020

Ervin Duane Seehase was born August 13, 1936 in Sumner, to Emil and Lenora (Rieck) Seehase and stepmother Marianne Nuss-Seehase. He was raised and graduated from Sumner Highschool. He married Mayzie Lubbert on December 31, 1983 in Waterloo.

Ervin served in the National Guard – Red bull 133rd from May 1959 to May 1964. He also worked for 32 years at John Deere in Product Engineering and retired on June 30, 1997. Ervin was a member of the Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, family holidays and cook outs, and was always up for an adventure.

Ervin passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at NorthCrest Speciality Care at the age of 84. He is preceded in death by his parents, and two step-sons, Mark Johnston and Steve Johnston. Ervin is survived by his wife, Mayzie; Ervin’s four children, Donna Lee, Darwin (Anita) Seehase, Dawn (Robert) Watkins, Diana Seehase; and Ervin’s six step-children with Mayzie, Rick (Kim) Johnston, Doug (Brenda) Johnston, Brenda (Kirk) Johnston-Miller, Debbie Johnston, Pam (Jerry) Beier, Susan Johnston-Woodward; 32 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on December 14, 2020 at 10:30 – 11:30 AM at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories with a service at 11:30 AM. Memorials may be directed to the family.