Ervin L. Bohnstengel, 97, formerly of Clutier and Tama-Toledo, passed away on Friday, the 3rd of May, 2019.
Relatives and friends of Ervin and his family are welcome to the visitation from 5 to 7 PM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tama followed by a vigil service at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Patrick’s followed by a luncheon. Burial at 1:30 PM on Saturday at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, rural Clutier.
Ervin is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Arlo) Cibula of Vining and Sue (John) Fink of Marshalltown; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a sister, Irene Hach of Dysart.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Iowa River Hospice House in Marshalltown or to 40 & 8 nursing scholarships.
