(1928-2020)

Ernest (Pete) Pierce, 92 from Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Western Home in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Pete was born April 18, 1928 in Craig, CO, the son of Clyde and Iona (Murray) Pierce. He moved to Waterloo in 1935. Pete married Grace MacDonald in 1946 but later divorced. He married Margaret Poock on April 6, 1958 in Readlyn, Iowa.

Pete owned and operated the Conoco service station in Waterloo for many years. After that he was Service Manager for the American Motor’s Dealership in Waterloo. Later, he worked for John Deere in Waterloo, retiring in 1983.

Pete is survived by a daughter Brenda (Michael) Obrien from Waterloo; two sons, Kevin (Luisa) Pierce from Moose Lake, MN and Michael Pierce from Waterloo; three grandsons, Matt (Laura) Obrien from Waterloo, Jay Pierce from CA, and Jim (Shannon) Pierce from MO; two granddaughters, Nicole (Andy) Risvold from Minnesota and Shannon (Jon) Rahkola from MN; and 7 great grandchildren, Mikko, Mila, Maxwell, Reese, Ian, Amelia, and Riley. Pete was preceded in death by his wife, his mother and father; and his three brothers; Richard, Jack, and Donald Pierce.

See the Parrott and Wood website at https://parrottandwood.com for service details. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo, Iowa.

