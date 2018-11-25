(1927-2018)
TRAER — Ernest Joseph Pokorny, 91, of Bondurant, formerly of Traer, died Monday, Nov. 19, at Iowa Methodist Hospital, Des Moines.
He was born Jan. 7, 1927, on the family farm near Clutier, son of Joe Pokorny and Hermina Podhajsky. He graduated from Clutier High School in 1945 and then joined the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea just as the Korean Conflict was beginning to unfold. Upon his return from service in 1947, Ernest farmed with his father near Clutier. He married Gladys Hach on Nov. 22, 1949, at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clutier. In 1966, they relocated their farming operation to southeast of Traer. Gladys died in 1995.
Survivors: four children: Steven (Joel Wulf), Kevin (Martha Gelhaus), Cynthia Pokorny Martinez, and David (Betsy), all of the Des Moines area; six grandchildren and their spouses; a great-grandson and one on the way; his sister-in-law, Dianne Pokorny; a brother-in-law, Jerry Velky; his stepsister, Dorothy (Vernon) Hanus; a stepbrother Bernard (Ginny) Duhachek; and two sisters-in-law, Marcella Hach and Irene Hach.
Preceded in death by: his wife; a sister, Leona Velky; a brother, Lester; his parents; his stepmother, Mamie; his in-laws, William and Marie Hach; two uncles, Joe and Albert Podhajsky; and two brothers-in-law, Melvin Hach and Wilbert Hach.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Traer, with burial in the church cemetery with military honors. A luncheon will be served at the church’s Fellowship Hall immediately following. Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: to the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library, 1400 Inspiration Place SW, Cedar Rapids, IA, 52404.
Online condolences at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Thanks to the medical staff of Iowa Methodist Hospital for their exceptional care of Ernest and for the wonderful kindness and consideration they showed toward the family; to the staff of Ramsey Village, Des Moines, and Courtyard Estates, Bondurant, and to The Polka Club of Iowa.
