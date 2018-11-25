(1943-2018)
WATERLOO — Ernest Joseph Balkmon Sr., 75, of Waterloo, died at home Nov. 13 of natural causes.
He was born Sept. 25, 1943, in Waterloo, son of Alfred Balkmon and Vera Mae Williams. He graduated from Waterloo East High in 1962 and served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967. He married Martha Balkmon in 1979. Ernie worked for MidAmerican Energy until retiring in 2003.
Survivors: two sons, Ernest Jr. of Waterloo and Marvin (Martha) Lewis of Memphis, Tenn.; two daughters, JaVonda Balkmon and Shavawn Balkmon, both of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents, Alfred Balkmon and Vera Mae Epps; his wife; two sisters, Calesha Balkmon and Mary Joann Turner; and a brother, Willie Balkmon.
Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at Crystal Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church, 3040 Hammond Ave., with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Full military rites will be given by the Waterloo and Evansdale AMVETS and U.S. Army Guard. Visitation will be for an hour prior to services at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family at 148 Kern St.
He will be remembered most for his love of fishing, hunting, cooking and working in his garage.
