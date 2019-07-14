Ernest H. Bernard

(1926-2019)
ACKLEY — Ernest Herbert Bernard, 93, of Ackley, formerly of Wellsburg, died July 5.
He was born June 30, 1926, in rural Waterloo, son of Francis (Frank) and Gertrude (Holmes) Bernard. He married Anna M. Andorf on March 9, 1956, at Zion Lutheran Church; she preceded him in death in 2016.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1943 to 1946, and received several medals, including a Victory Medal. Upon returning home, Ernest graduated from Iowa State University with his Herdsman Certification. Anna and Ernest operated a dairy farm outside of Wellsburg where they lived for more than 40 years. He was a Sunday School teacher, church council member and organist at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Survived by: a brother, Thomas Bernard; three sisters, Rosemary Mally, Elizabeth Lathem and Ruth Rosendale; a son, Paul (Joanne) Bernard; two daughters, Beth Carlson and Margie Schenkelberg; his grandchildren, Amanda (Wyatt) Miller, Brianna (Brian) Gonzalez, Kayla Schenkelberg and Amber Tennyson; his great-grandchildren, Owen, Evan, Morgan and Brexton Miller; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Andorf; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, William (Bill) Bernard; and his wife.
Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Wellsburg, followed by a memorial service. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Hudson, at 6 p.m. with a military ceremony. Phillips Funeral Home, Vinton, is assisting with the arrangements the day of the service.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: the family requests consideration of a donation to Care Initiatives Hospice, Cedar Falls.
At home he loved playing lively songs on his organ for family and visitors and ended most performances with a little dance. He always had room for dessert no matter how full he was, and really enjoyed playing cards. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
