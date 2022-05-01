April 25, 2022
ANKENY-Ernest “Ernie” William Brandt, 92, of Ankeny, Iowa, formerly of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (517 SW Des Moines St.) in Ankeny, Iowa, with visitation an hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Harlington Cemetery (8th Ave SW) in Waverly, Iowa.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Verna; daughters, Roxanne (Marty) Rathje and Susan (Jim) Twedt; grandchildren, Lisa (Rob Taylor) Rathje and Jon (Jen) Rathje; great-grandsons, Christian and Justice Rathje, and Liam Taylor; and sister, Ethel Otto.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 301 First St. NW, Waverly, Iowa 50677.
Full obituary online at www.AnkenyMemorial.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.