April 25, 2022

ANKENY-Ernest “Ernie” William Brandt, 92, of Ankeny, Iowa, formerly of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (517 SW Des Moines St.) in Ankeny, Iowa, with visitation an hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Harlington Cemetery (8th Ave SW) in Waverly, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Verna; daughters, Roxanne (Marty) Rathje and Susan (Jim) Twedt; grandchildren, Lisa (Rob Taylor) Rathje and Jon (Jen) Rathje; great-grandsons, Christian and Justice Rathje, and Liam Taylor; and sister, Ethel Otto.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 301 First St. NW, Waverly, Iowa 50677.

Full obituary online at www.AnkenyMemorial.com