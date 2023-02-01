October 19, 1943-January 28, 2023

WATERLOO-Ernest E. Baskerville, 79, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at home of natural causes.

He was born October 19, 1943, in Waterloo, the son of Joseph Bennett and Selma (Baskerville) Ellis.

Ernest graduated from East High School in 1962. He then served in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1966.

He married Bertha Ruffins on March 14, 1968 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Ernest worked as a boiler plant operator for MidAmerican Energy, formerly Iowa Public Service company (IPS), retiring in 2003.

Ernest was a family man. The whole family enjoyed fishing together and going on vacations. He was a wonderful father and husband, often lovingly teasing and joking around with his wife and children.

Survived by his wife of 54 years, Bertha Baskerville of Waterloo; three children, David Baskerville, Lisa (Rolandus) Bradford, and Jason Baskerville, all of Waterloo; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five siblings, Leonard (Michele) Baskerville of San Bernardino, CA, Collette (Ronald) Fink of Waterloo, Willie (Bea) Jackson, Jr. of Cedar Rapids, Doreen (David) Jackson-Larsen of Waterloo, and Tina (Stephen) Banks of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by his mother, Selma Ellis; father, Joseph Bennett; and maternal grandparents, Walden and Lena Baskerville.

Visitation: 4:00 – 6:00 pm on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50701)

Services: 11:00 am on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Gift of Life Church (1651 Sycamore Street, Waterloo, IA)

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery

Memorials: May be directed to the family.