Ernest C. Bentley

(1931-2020)

WATERLOO – Ernest Carl Bentley, 88, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 28, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born Oct. 21, 1931, in Waterloo, son of James E. and Mary Elizabeth Nelson Bentley. He married Rosetta Murray. They later divorced. He then married Leona Thompson. She died in 2010.

Ernest was employed by the city of Waterloo for 30 years. He started on the Street Department and then was a truck driver for garbage and ended his years there as a foreman.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survived by: two daughters, Brenda Jungen of Waterloo and Roxanne (Dean) Mobley of Cedar Falls; a stepson, Denny (Carol) Thompson of Janesville; three daughters-in-law, Sue Bentley of Shell Rock, Sue Thompson of Clear Lake, and Sharon Thompson of Independence; grandchildren, Christina, Cindy, James, Shawn, Nicholas, Benjamin, Carl, and Elizabeth; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Eugene (Faith) Bentley.

Preceded in death by: his parents; three children, Danny Bentley, Deborah Bentley, and Brian Bentley; and three stepsons, David, Dewayne, and Dell Thompson.