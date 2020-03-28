Ernest C. Bentley
0 entries

Ernest C. Bentley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ernest Bentley

Ernest Bentley

(1931-2020)

WATERLOO – Ernest Carl Bentley, 88, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 28, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born Oct. 21, 1931, in Waterloo, son of James E. and Mary Elizabeth Nelson Bentley. He married Rosetta Murray. They later divorced. He then married Leona Thompson. She died in 2010.

Ernest was employed by the city of Waterloo for 30 years. He started on the Street Department and then was a truck driver for garbage and ended his years there as a foreman.

Survived by: two daughters, Brenda Jungen of Waterloo and Roxanne (Dean) Mobley of Cedar Falls; a stepson, Denny (Carol) Thompson of Janesville; three daughters-in-law, Sue Bentley of Shell Rock, Sue Thompson of Clear Lake, and Sharon Thompson of Independence; grandchildren, Christina, Cindy, James, Shawn, Nicholas, Benjamin, Carl, and Elizabeth; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Eugene (Faith) Bentley.

Preceded in death by: his parents; three children, Danny Bentley, Deborah Bentley, and Brian Bentley; and three stepsons, David, Dewayne, and Dell Thompson.

Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will take place at a later date with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to the family.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ernest Bentley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News