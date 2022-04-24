 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erneset F. Newman

Erneset F. Newman

April 10,1948-November 24, 2021

Ernest was born on April 10,1948 in London, Ontario to Fredrick and Evelyn Newman. He died on November 24, 2021. He was proceeded in death by a son Matthew (1986-2015). He is survived by a daughter Larkin, his wife Marilyn, he was father to Robin (James) Conrad, Ashley Mason, Abigail Garrison, Adam (Angie) Mason, Makenna and Alex Mason. Ernest worked as a clinical perfusionist in Canada and in Waterloo. He was sober for almost 18 years. There will be a Celebration of Life April 30 at 2 pm and Myers Lake, Angel Park Evansdale.

