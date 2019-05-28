Erma Vesta Etringer Roethler died of natural causes Tuesday May 21, 2019. She spent her last few years as a resident of the Martin Center at the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Erma was born on March 18, 1927, the daughter of Albert and Helga Knudsen. She grew up happily on the family farm near Fredsville, Iowa, with her parents and siblings; Dale, Eunice, Donald, Valera, Velma and Keith.
Following high school, she entered Nurse Cadet training at Allen Memorial School of Nursing in Waterloo, Iowa, graduating in May of 1948. She began her career as a Registered Nurse, and spent much of her professional life working for Allen Memorial Hospital.
Erma married Reynold Etringer on November 11, 1950, at St. Mary’s Church in Waterloo. Erma and Ray had six sons: Stephen, Bruce, Kerry, Jeffrey, Michael and Mark.
Reynold died in March of 1964 at the age of 38. Erma, armed with her quiet strength, raised her family and continued with her career.
Erma married Joseph Roethler in the early 1970s, a marriage that ended with their divorce.
Erma advanced in her career at Allen Memorial to a position in the Cardiac Care unit, completing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1983. She rose in responsibility to unit manager in her department and mentored many young nurses before retiring.
Erma stayed busy even through her retirement. She cared for her grandchildren as needed, worked in infant care at a daycare facility, was an avid reader, a frequent walker and fabricated many beautiful quilts.
She was always a hard worker and not one to complain about the many challenges she faced in her life. She showed her love for family and friends through action and perseverance and in her soft-spoken manner.
Erma is survived by five sons and their spouses: Stephen Etringer and Laura Kadelbach, Bruce and Geri Etringer, Kerry and Flo Etringer, Jeffrey and Kathy Etringer, and Michael and Julie Etringer. She had many grandchildren, including Rachel Etringer, Olivia Rhead, Alyson Markham Shultz, Brian Markham, Shandy Plicka, Jeremy Etringer, Sarah Hickie, Jon Etringer, Jack Etringer and Jane Etringer, and great-granddaughter Simone McElhinny, daughter of Rachel and Thomas. She is also survived by sister Valera Schroeder; sister and spouse Velma and Duane Wessel; brother and spouse Keith and Vernice Knudsen; and sister-in-law Fern Knudsen.
She was preceded in death by husband Reynold Etringer, son Mark Etringer, parents Albert and Helga Knudsen, brothers Dale and Donald Knudsen, sister and spouse Eunice and Fred Rocca, brother-in-law Kenneth Schroeder, and former spouse Joseph Roethler.
