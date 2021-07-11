WATERLOO-Erma M. Cowlishaw, 100, of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 26, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home. She was born May 26, 1921, in Dunkerton, daughter of Daniel Joseph and Clara (Steely) Holdiman. She graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1939 and attended UNI. She married Yeoman “Y.M.” Cowlishaw on February 6, 1940, in Fairbank. He died May 10, 2020. She and Yeoman were engaged in farming for 13 years. She then worked at Black Hawk Mutual Ins. Co. for 6 years prior to working as a secretary at the McMurray Ins. Co. for 30 years until retiring in 1985. Erma was a member of First Baptist Church, Waterloo where she was involved in the Friendship Circle. She was a member of the Hudson Sunshine Club and Waterloo Elkettes Lodge #1. She was an avid tea towel embroiderer, contributing to the Friendship Village Auxiliary. Erma and Yeoman enjoyed many years of traveling all over the world. As well as trout fishing in the United States and their annual hiking trips to Rocky Mountain National Park at Estes Park, CO. They also enjoyed dancing together and had a love for birds and animals. Survived by her daughter, Ardis (John) Reiss of Van Horne; two grandchildren, Jeffrey (Ann) Reiss of Christmas‚ FL and Kathryn (Larry) Schoenfelder of Cedar Rapids; five great grandchildren, Aaron (Melissa) Lockwood, Connor Lockwood, Haley Lockwood, Amanda Ewoldt and Katelyn (Will) Spencer; two great-great grandchildren, Emmett Yeoman Lockwood and Charlie Elaine Lockwood. Preceded by her husband; sisters, Ruth Finley and Neva Plotts, brother, Floyd Holdiman. Memorial Service 10:30 AM Thursday, July 15, at First Baptist Church, Waterloo with family inurnment at LaRue Quaker Cemetery, Van Horne. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednesday, July 14, at Locke Funeral Home. Memorials to Cedar Bend Humane Society, Cedar Valley Hospice or to the church. Visit LockeFuneralHome.com.