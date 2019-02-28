(1919-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Erma J. Colvin, 99, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Feb. 25, at Western Home Communities Thuesen Cottage.
She was born May 3, 1919, in New Hartford, daughter of Johnnie and Agnes (Johnson) Christensen. She married Dean Colvin on March 15, 1940, at her parents’ home in New Hartford. He preceded her in death May 19, 1970.
Erma worked for many years at College Hill Lawn City Bakery and retired from Montgomery Ward.
Survived by: her son, Donald Colvin of Cedar Falls; her daughter, Jayne (Douglas) Wumkes of Marion; five grandchildren, Randy (Tammy) Bohan, Melinda (Gary) McNabb, Melanie Colvin, Douglas (Krystal) Wumkes and Becci (Jake) McCleary, seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two grandchildren, Raymond Dean Colvin and Alyssa Rios; and her brother, Virgil Christensen.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the Western Home.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
