Erica N. Turner

(1971-2020)

Erica Nicole Turner, 48, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born September 3, 1971, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Joseph and Patricia (Krebsbach) Turner. Erica was a graduate of Cedar Falls High School and the University of Northern Iowa.

She is survived by her son, Isaac Turner-Hall, of Cedar Falls; her mother, Patricia Turner, of Cedar Falls; her brother, Zachary (Jessica) Turner, of Cedar Falls; her aunts and uncles, Miriam Snyder, Mary Anne (Dick) Snyder, Marlene (Tom) Smith, Jerry Krebsbach, Jimmy (Jody) Krebsbach, Colleen (Dale) Mizer, Vicky Turner, Merryl Turner, Cindy (Joe) Moody, Jeff (Diane) Turner, and her nieces, Josephine, Carly and Alayna Turner.

Erica was preceded in death by her father; maternal grandparents, Jerome & Monica Krebsbach, and paternal grandparents, Donald & LaVonne Turner.

Services will be private. Visitation will be 4—7:00 p.m. Monday, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, www.DahlFuneralHome.com. Please bring and wear a mask, and social distance. Memorials may be directed to sierraclub.org.

