Eric S. McCullough

(1925-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Eric Stanley McCullough, 94, died Thursday, Jan. 23, at Deery Suites at Western Home Communities.

He was born Aug. 2, 1925, in Truro, Nova Scotia, Canada, son of James and Jean (Gillian) McCullough. He spent a year with his family in their home country of Northern Ireland from 1937-38, and re-emigrated to North America, settling in Bridgeport, Conn. He graduated from Stratford High School in 1942 and became an American citizen in 1944. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy and served during the remainder of World War II in the North Atlantic, receiving an honorable discharge in June 1946.

Eric received his Doctor of Chiropractic from National College of Chiropractic in Chicago. He married Jean Kennedy on Oct. 28, 1950. He operated a chiropractic practice in Cedar Falls from 1951-1957.

He was called to full-time gospel work in 1957, and served the Lord faithfully for more than 60 years in the U.S. and Canada. He spent much of his time along with his wife, in later years, ministering on five continents.

Survivors: five children, Shirley (Russell) Sluiter, Carol (Duane) Hamilton, Sharon (Timothy) Fouts, Mary (Bryan) Burton and Brian (Andrea) McCullough; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; as well as many beloved family members.

Preceded death by: his wife; a brother, James (‘Gil’); and his parents.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Western Home Community’s Diamond Event Center with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Diamond Event Center.

Memorials: to Truth and Tidings Gospel Trust at www.GospelTrustUSA.org or to the family.

Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Eric McCullough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

