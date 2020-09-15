Eric “Rick” C. Snyder

Eric “Rick” Charles Snyder passed away at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center on Thursday September 10th, 2020. He was born in West Union, Iowa on March 10, 1962. He graduated from Decorah High School, where he met the love of his life, Kristine. The two married on August 13th, 1983. Eric attended Luther College, as well as UNI. Upon having their first of three children, they moved to Cedar Falls where Eric began his career as a life insurance agent. Eric was an avid cook who enjoyed singing karaoke, watching westerns, and playing cards. In his earlier years, Eric was a part of the Frozen Peppers. He enjoyed making people laugh and was always the life of the party. One thing he will be remembered for is opening parties with his version of Mustang Sally. He is preceded in death by his mother Judy, brothers Hank and Gary, brother-in-law Todd Neubauer, uncle Ernie Thompson, mother-in-law Mary Lou Rauk and father-in-law Steflet Rauk. He is survived by his wife Kris (Rauk) Snyder, children Ben, Andrew and Kaitlin (Austin) Snyder. He is also survived by his sister Gordie Neubauer, brother Jeff, brother-in-law Rich Rauk, brother-in-law Jon (Sarah) Rauk, many nieces and nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by one granddaughter, Piper. Memorials can be directed to the family or to Shriners Children’s Hospital; cards can be sent to Eric’s daughter, Kaitlin at 1315 W. 8th St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, September 16th, at 11am at Gateway Park in Cedar Falls. You are welcome to wear a mask if that makes you more comfortable. There will be hand sanitizer stations as well. Online condolences may be made at www.fjelstul.com.