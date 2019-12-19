Eric L. Davis

(1955-2019)
WATERLOO — Eric Lee Davis, 64, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Dec. 12, at ManorCare Health Services of natural causes.
He was born July 28, 1955, in Chicago, son of Thomas C. Davis Sr. and Lorraine (Baker) Griffie.
Eric graduated from East High School and attended Grinnell College on a tennis scholarship. He was an Air Force veteran, and while stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas was noted for filming military commercials for television. He worked for KWWL for several years as a camera operator for sports events and then worked at Ferguson Enterprises for many years as a fork truck driver.
Survived by: his mother; two brothers, Thomas (Butch) Davis Jr. and Marc (Sheila) Lewis of Indianapolis; two sisters, Delores (Bunny) Mosley and Stephany Hoskins (David Goodson) of Waterloo; nieces, nephews, many cousins and extended family members.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his father; and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Memorial service: from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at Faith Temple Baptist Church. Full military rites by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and the U.S. Air Force Detail. Sanders Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to 2020 E. Fourth St., Waterloo 50703.
Eric was an ardent movie buff with an amazing knowledge of the film industry; he was also an avid reader with a penchant for nonfiction and a chess player — he learned at an early age.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.